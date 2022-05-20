Reed City community looks to rehabilitate disc golf course

REED CITY — What would have been the first disc golf course in Osceola County was taken down by a severe wind storm last summer. Now, with the base of their course in shambles, members of the Reed City community are looking to make it suitable again in one weekend.
City Councilman Dan Burchette has been heading the disc golf course project for some time. He was approached by a Reed City resident who wanted to add a course to the city’s recreation and decided to bring it to the planning committee.
Once they found a way to pay for the course and brought an individual in to design it, Burchette said plans for the course took off. Before the storm blew through, he said the Reed City Disc Golf Club was in preparation to host an introductory tournament with portable baskets.
This way, they could survey the best possible basket placement without making a permanent decision. It would also allow for the remedy of any safety issues. A test run tournament is still part of the plan, but first, Burchette is looking to gather a crew to rehabilitate the course.
Surrounding the course’s location in Rambadt Memorial Park are large clusters of trees, shrubs and twigs that have been scattered by the wind and need to be removed. For a period of time during spring, Burchette said the city was selling permits to residents which allowed them to go out, cut the fallen wood and take it home.
While this did help, it doesn’t measure up to the nearly 100 hours put into the course before.
“This is kind of a start over kind of feel for us right now,” Burchette said.
He’s aiming to hold the cleanup the weekend of June 4, and so far, there are about 10 people who have shown interest. However, he estimates it will take about 20 to 30 people to successfully complete the work.
The group would begin by 9 a.m. on Friday, June 3, and would work throughout the weekend, completing the project by Sunday, June 5. Participants will be split up into smaller groups, each one with a designated area for cleanup.
Burchette has rented a campsite on the premises for the weekend to stay on top of his own cleanup efforts and to supervise.
“It’s going to be a challenge to keep things organized and keep people safe,” he said.
Safety is of the upmost importance in the cleanup process. Since there will be a chipper on site to help remove large branches, Burchette said he’ll be working to keep people at a distance. For those who plan to assist in the cleanup, he recommends bringing ear plugs, work gloves, a rake, a shovel and some work goggles.
Some people may not see disc golf as a sport that’s worthy of attention, but Burchette said the interest has been growing in Reed City. Aside from the benefit of exercise, he said it’s another addition to the city’s expanding recreation.
“Obviously, the benefits I see is people, families, getting out and exploring something different that they’ve never seen before,” he said.
Through working on bringing the course to the area and becoming a member of the Reed City Disc Golf Club, Burchette said he’s made many new friends and feels others can do the same once the course is completed.
Anyone interested in helping to get the course back in shape can reach out to Reed City Councilman Dan Burchette directly through his Facebook page, or through the page of the Reed City Disc Golf Club.
