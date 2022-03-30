REED CITY — After last year’s success, the Reedy City Area Chamber of Commerce is bringing back its community market.
Having only held the market for one year, Chamber Coordinator Alanna McBee said there’s going to be a lot of growth this year, as well as some additions to their vendors.
The chamber has opted to use the phrase community market, rather than farmers market, because they host a combination of artisan, craft and produce vendors. The market isn’t exclusive to businesses; anyone who has a product can come sell.
“So we are offering this to community members as well as local shops. We have a few different vendor categories,” McBee said. “We do farmers and growers, retailers, local shops are allowed to set up a booth for selling their small business items, baked goods, artisans, food trucks, and then we also have spots for nonprofits or a community booth.
McBee said the chamber is also looking to bring more food trucks to this year’s market.
“That’s a little bit new,” she said. “I think we had a couple last year, but we’re really trying to get the word out to the local food trucks in the area to let them know that they can set up here.”
Weekend activities are another new addition to market happenings. Each week, a volunteering chamber member will select an activity for market-goers to do while they shop and eat. The details are still being worked out, McBee said, but she’s anticipating some activities to be live music or a hands-on craft for kids.
One goal for the chamber has been to keep market participation as low cost as possible for farmers, business owners and community members who want to set up booths. It’s $10 per booth for the weekend for vendors and $25 for food trucks, with an additional permit from the city.
Bringing a larger variety of items is what McBee hopes will draw the community into the market. She said the mission of the chamber is to help business, industry and tourism prosper, and the intention of the market ties right into that mission. Bringing Reed City businesses together in one place can help to generate their customer base and make connections amongst each other.
“A lot of people don’t know that some of these vendors exist because they are smaller, so it helps to get the name out, and it benefits their company...” McBee said. “And it also just helps the community get to explore some of these great products that might not be available on the shelf at a local supermarket.”
Several vendors have already signed up, and McBee said she’s hoping to see more, as word of the market spreads. Flyers will soon be sent out to local business and posted on bulletins, and the chamber will continue to update their Facebook page with market info.
The market start date is set for June 26, and will reoccur every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the lawn of the Reed City Depot. Regarding attendance, McBee said she’s hopeful about the turnout now that people are ready and comfortable to get back out into their community.
“After COVID, everyone was kind of in their houses and stuff for the past couple years, and I think it’s really time that everyone’s ready to get out there and do some fun stuff this summer,” she said. “So I think this will really drive more vendors to the markets who want to set up and be present.”
