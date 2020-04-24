REED CITY — The Reed City Council approved the plans for a new gas station to be located on Chestnut off of US-10.
The council approved the recommendation by the city's planning commission on Monday, April 20 to allow for a fueling station to be placed at 315 N. Chestnut.
In passing the plan on to the city council, the planning commission had some stipulations that needed to be met before construction could begin.
The owners of the property, Craig and Dan Goodman will need to speak with the Michigan Department of Transportation should they want to change any of the curb entrances and exits on Chestnut and will need to agree to put up a screen or a wall along the residential property line that sits nest to the plot.
The attraction for the gas station was the access to the White Pine Trail, City Manager Ron Howell.
“When we were looking how to allow snowmobilers off the trail and into the city, it was not easy to get to the Wesco,‘ Howell said. “But with another gas station just off of the trail, now that sounded like a pretty good idea to me.‘
This will also be filling a storefront that has been vacant for the past eight years, Howell said.
"We are getting a vacant building filled," he said. "This is a good thing and I think we need that right now."
