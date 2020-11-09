REED CITY — Over the last year, Reed City has focused on adding to its recreational opportunities within the city limits.
In addition to starting work on a frisbee golf course earlier this year, the Reed City Council approved the designation of land for a mountain bike skills track and a dog park at its Monday, Oct. 19 meeting.
Originally brought to the council in September, community member Jon Zelinski again presented the council with his idea for a mountain bike skills track.
Still in the early phases and just starting to look at what could be done with the location, Zelinski said he would like to get something together that the entire community can enjoy.
“The idea is to have something that anyone of any skill level or age can come and bike on,‘ he said. “It would have an intermediate, normal and advanced section all connected by a narrower path to slow a biker down as they move from one coarse to the other.‘
Zelinski said he would also like to keep the park free to anyone who would like to use it by getting funding through grants and the local community.
To help design and fund the course, City Manager Ron Howell said Zelinski is planning on forming an organization and working with a designer to come up with a more concrete concept for the park and its upkeep.
“I am not sure when he will be coming back to council but, from my understanding, he is planning to do a lot more planning and coming back to council with a full proposal,‘ Howell said.
In addition to the mountain bike track, the council was also presented with an idea for a dog park by the Reed City Depot.
Mayor Potem Dan Burchett, who presented the project at Monday’s meeting, is looking at a location just east of the White Pine Trail and along the Pere Marquette Trail to put a dog park for both community members and trail goers.
“I was walking along here the other day and had to of seen 15 people walking their dogs along the trail,‘ he said. “And I thought, maybe a dog park right here wouldn’t be so bad.‘
The plan is to have two parks, one for large dogs and another for smaller dogs, Burchett said. The two will be gated and divided by a six-foot walkway.
To help with funding, Burchett said he is looking at having local businesses sponsor the park and selling bricks for the walkway dividing the two sections.
“They are doing this in Big Rapids, which I think is a really great idea,‘ he said. “If someone wants to remember a loved one or a pet they can purchase a brick and we can engrave it with a message or whatever. That way people feel more a part of what is going on and we can raise a little money for construction and upkeep.‘
Burchett said he would like the dog park to be up and running by the summer of 2021.
Both the dog park and mountain bike track agreements are pending further planning such as site designs, cost assessments and timelines.
In another recreational update, Howell said he plans on having the Disc Golf course up and running by spring of 2021.
“If we can get things like equipment and the area cleared out during the winter, I see no reason why this isn’t done by late spring,‘ he said. “(...) The council wants to see this done as soon as possible.‘
The disc golf course is set to be placed in Rambadt Park just north of the campgrounds with trees cut last winter.
The course, once completed, will include 12 holes that snake through the wooded area.
To help continue to clear the area, Howell said the council voted to reestablish a firewood permit that will allow anyone to purchase a permit for $25 at the town hall and haul however much wood they may need.
Last winter, the permits brought in around $16,000 to the city.
So, why the focus on recreation? According to Howell, the answer is simple.
“The planning commission did a recreational survey and found that we were lacking in activities for those in the age bracket of 18 to 25-years-old,‘ he said. “So things like disc golf and mountain biking, I think, fit right in that bracket.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.