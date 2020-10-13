REED CITY — A dog park will once again be a topic of the Reed City Council.
Last discussed in early 2018, the Reed City Council will once again be discussing the possibility of putting a dog park in Reed City after a recent Planning Commission meeting passed a motion to make a recommendation to the council.
Taking the initiative to plan ahead of the council meeting, Mayor Potem Dan Burchett is looking at a location just east of the White Pine Trail and along the Pere Marquette Trail to put a dog park for both community members and trail goers.
"I was walking along here the other day and had to of seen 15 people walking their dogs along the trail," he said. "And I thought, maybe a dog park right here wouldn't be so bad."
The plan is to have two parks, one for large dogs and another for smaller dogs, Burchett said. The two will be gated and divided by a six foot walkway.
"Not 100% sure on the dimensios yet, I walk this as much as I can and change the lay out a little here and there," he said. "But it won't be small, that's for sure."
Though excited about the park, Burchett said that he has received some comments regarding the city's other unfinished projects like the disc golf coarse and the veteran's memorial park but that there are things.
"We work on multiple things at one time," Burchett said. "If we focused on just one project at a time, we wouldn't get anything done. Sometimes projects get halted for whatever reason. When that happens we can't just sit and wait for things to happen. We do something else while we get the ball rolling again."
Community members have also asked about why Burchett is not focusing on bringing businesses to the city.
"I know I can get this done," he said. "The council can get more things like the disc golf and this dog park into the city. Once we add stuff like this, more traffic will come through and that means more business, hopefully, for the city."
Though approved by the Reed City Planning Commission to be moved forward as a recommendation to the city council, Burchett said there is still a ways to go before the dog park would be able to open up next year.
After getting approved by the council, Burchett still the have to get the final approval from the Department of Natural Resources to place the dog park on the DNR plot of land on the east side of the White Pine Trail, apply for grants to get things like fencing and signs for the park and get sponsors to fill in the gaps for maintenance costs.
"This is still really early," Burchett said. "There is still a lot to do before I can start doing all the other stuff. I would like to get the OK from the council before moving forward with the DNR. I don't want to get too far ahead of myself."
The dog park is on the agenda for the Reed City Council meeting on Monday, Oct. 19.
