REED CITY — The Reed City Council will hold a public hearing on Ebels' zoning request.
Prior to the council's Monday meeting, a public hearing is scheduled on a proposal to make the lots Ebels Grocery Store is planned into a Commercial Rehabilitation District.
The purpose of the public hearing is to give the public a chance to speak on the topic and a decision is expected by the council later in the meeting.
Ebels is seeking a property tax exemption for one to 10 years, as determined by the Reed City council, and the taxable value of the 2.56-acre property will be frozen for the duration of the exemption.
If the exemption is approved it will then be forwarded to the State Tax Commission for further review.
City Manager Ron Howell is also expected to give details of a groundbreaking ceremony for the Ebels store. According to the agenda information the groundbreaking is tentatively scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20.
"The main purpose of the groundbreaking is to announce to the public that the Ebels store is really going to happen," Howell wrote in his report.
Other items on the agenda include discussion and action on city fire and medical services to township contracts and discussion and action to allow the fire department to seek bids to purchase a used pickup truck.
The Reed City Council meeting will start at 7 p.m. via GoToMeeting.
