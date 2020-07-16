REED CITY — The 2020 Great American Crossroads Celebration has been canceled.
With Reed City still being in phase four of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's reopening plan, the GACC could not happen under the permits and licenses provided to the event.
"The permits and licenses provided to the GACC required the district to be at a level five and it’s clear our state government is moving in the opposite direction," according to the Facebook post.
If anyone has signed up for an event, someone on the board will be in touch on how it is handling event cancellations. The softball event is still undecided and the board asks for patients while it finalizes the details. The 5K event will also be a virtual run this year and sign up can be done at www.gaccreedcity.org/5k-registration.
While the 2020 celebration is canceled, the board is looking forward to 2021.
"We now look forward to next year," the post read. "We love our community and wish all the best to all."
