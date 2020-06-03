Reed City Crossroads Fest still in the works

REED CITY — Despite other events canceling like the Evart fireworks and Luther Days amid the coronavirus, Reed City's Great American Crossroads Celebration is still on.
The GACC is still set for Aug. 13 through Aug. 16 and will still have traditional events such as the parade through downtown, softball tournament and children's carnival.
"We are still moving forward with planning at this time," GACC President Amber Hutchinson said. "There is still some time for things to get to a new normal, whatever that looks like. So, as of right now we are moving ahead with things."
With events canceling all over, Hutchinson said the community needs something to look forward to.
"It seems like every week more and more is canceling," she said. "Right now, I think we need something to look forward to. The community really needs the crossroads celebration right now."
However, this year event-goers will not see any additions to this year's festival like Hutchinson originally planned.
"We are working with a much smaller budget than we normally have," she said. "So we won't be having any new things this year like we had wanted."
This year the GACC committee is working with reserve funds made from previous years of less than $10,000 and will not be asking businesses for any donations.
"We are not asking for businesses to sponsor this year. With everything going on, we just didn't want to go around asking for money. It just didn't seem right," Hutchinson said. "But luckily the last few years we have made some money and have been able to dip into that."
Looking at what is happening like the parade and the children's carnival, Hutchinson said the GACC committee is looking into options to keep people safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Our top priority is making sure we can do this and keep our volunteers, staff and community safe right now," Hutchinson said.
Currently, the committee is considering possibly lengthening the parade route to allow for more spacing between people and less congestion in the downtown, spacing out stalls and rides at the children's carnival and possibly adding hand sanitizer stations throughout the event.
Though the event is still planned to happen, Hutchinson said a final decision will be made when the committee meets in mid or late June.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.