REED CITY — At the start of the FIRST in Michigan Robotics season, not a single member of the Reed City Cyber Coyotes had been to a competition. Now, they’re on their way to the state championship.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Cyber Coyote team mentors said they were in the process of loading students onto the bus for that year’s state championship. It was canceled before they could even leave the parking lot.
Those students have since graduated, and the few freshmen on the team at the time are now seniors who have been patiently waiting for their opportunity to compete. Cyber Coyote coach Brad Smith said there was a lot of uncertainty from his students when competition season began. But after the team’s first competition at Calvin University, he said the excitement started to build.
“They came back, and they were super excited. We saw a change in just their mentality, in the way they were looking at the game and what we needed to do as a team and that kind of stuff,” he said. “So when we went to Muskegon, we did much better because everybody had a much different buy in and understood quite differently what they were expecting the first time.”
The FIRST in Michigan (FIM) robotics season runs for eight weeks total. Kick off was in January, where the team discovered what the game set-up will be for upcoming competitions. Once they have an idea of what the course is going to look like, then they can start building a robot based on the requirements.
This year’s game is called Rapid React, and Smith said it’s broken up into different segments. Picking up different colored balls and shooting them into a cone-shaped basket is the overall premise of the game, but it begins with an autonomous where the robot performs a pre-programmed action on its own. Next, one team member called the driver will step in and control the robot’s actions remotely.
Finally, there’s the end game segment, which includes the more complicated task of climbing. Two bars are situated lower to the ground and are considered reachable within the game’s constraints. Above those bars are several others that take a bit more skill to reach; however, the higher you climb, the more points you receive. Smith said the team made the decision to avoid the risk of damage and focus on just scoring points.
“We knew we could do a quick claim and get that six point climb, and it was one of those things like, yeah, it would’ve been awesome to do the next step, but we just didn’t have the manpower and the kids buying in enough at that time to do it,” Smith said. “Next year, I know with our kids coming back, because they’ll be like, ‘Okay, we got to do this. We know we have to do that next level.’”
With only seven weeks to build their robot, which they’ve named Taz 2.0, the team had to move quickly to work out any programming and movement kinks. Build Captain Nathan VanAntwerp said they tried to keep Taz as simplistic as possible this year.
“This entire thing is half as complicated as our previous robots, and because of that, it’s super robust. We’ve gone through two competitions so far without really any major failures,” he said. “We call it Taz, because it has what’s called swerve drive... and because of that it’s very fast and very nimble.”
It’s not uncommon for teams to make repairs throughout the competition. VanAntwerp said it’s a lot like a NASCAR pit crew. If something comes loose or falls off completely, teams will have to step aside to resolve the issue, which puts them short on time.
There’s a lot of additional work that goes into the competition season, outside of building and programming Taz. As an educator, Smith said he does his best to make sure there’s a place for any kind of student interest on the Cyber Coyote team. In previous years, he’s had students come in to do bookkeeping and finances for the team, because they had a passion for business.
One of the key positions this year has been social media management and marketing for the team. Those students will take photos at competitions and document their progress online using Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.
“We recently, I think last year, did TikTok, because it was a big trend, so everyone would be on it,” said social media team member Lizzee Cockrell. “So the easiest way to spread FIRST robotics around and show people what we do, we create videos.”
The Cyber Coyotes have also been able to connect with other teams throughout the state using social media. Team member Madison Reed said they’ve had other robotics groups come up to them at competitions and ask to be in their TikToks.
Overall, the group said they’re feeling a lot of excitement leading up to the state championship. Previous Cyber Coyote teams had the opportunity to fast track to state due to receiving the Chairman’s Award. While it is a very prestigious award that Smith said they were honored to receive, the 2022 team said they were happy to move up the ranks on their own.
“This is the first year we won because of how well we did at competition,” said team member Heather Vansyckle. “So that’s a really big deal, to me at least.”
Right now, Smith said the team is ranked at 59 out of the 476 schools in the Michigan district. The team is set to compete in the state championship on Thursday afternoon and through the day on Friday. If they’re successful, the Cyber Coyotes will qualify for the FIRST Championship in Houston at the end of the month.
