REED CITY — After a summer of cleanups and repairs, the Rambadt Park disc golf course is ready for putters.
A debut tournament for the course is being held Saturday, Aug. 20, from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. during the Great American Crossroads Celebration. Reed City Disc Golf Club and City Councilmember Dan Burchett led the way for cleanup efforts this summer, after a storm severely damaged the course in September.
Now that things are back in working order, Burchett said he and his team are eager to present their work to the public and expose visitors to a new form of recreation. Several tournament rounds will take place throughout the day, as well as disc golf clinics. Burchett said the clinics will cover putting basics like throwing motions and foot placement.
In preparation for the debut, Burchett collected donated gift cards and certificates from various local businesses to hand out as tournament prizes.
“Hopefully it’ll be out-of-towners that receive these gift cards and stuff that we can get into town and say, ‘Hey, while we’re here, why don’t we grab something to eat. We’ve got that $45 gift card to Sunny’s,’ or the brewery, or whatever it may be,” he said. “So it gives them exposure as well, that was kind of my idea.”
Along with support from the businesses of Reed City, Burchett said there’s been a lot of excitement from city residents. Having been known as the Crossroads of Michigan, recreation has always been a selling point for Reed City, and Burchett is confident that the introduction of a disc golf course will increase tourism.
For families who currently live in or near the city, Burchett’s hope is that the course will be a way for kids and families to get outdoors together.
He’s already been approached by a few people who said they’re looking forward to Saturday’s event, and taking advantage of the course in the future.
Burchett said he’s put a lot of time and energy into the course over the last few years, and he’s ready to see the fruits of his labor. In his time as a Reed City Disc Gold Club member, Burchett said he’s made many new friends and has seen the interest in disc golf grow.
The organization was formed to continue maintenance of and promote the course, but they’re anticipating the development of a few official leagues once things are off the ground and permanent baskets are added. For now, Burchett is just happy to finally have the course back in action.
“I’ve met a ton of new people just working on the course and playing a couple of different locations,” he said. “So it’s all about getting together and making new friends, and the families being happy by doing different things.”
