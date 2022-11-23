Reed City Evergreen Festival returns to spread holiday cheer

REED CITY — With the arrival of Thanksgiving, the Christmas countdown has begun. The Reed City community is getting into the holiday spirit with its annual Evergreen Festival.
This year’s festival will run Friday, Nov. 25, and Saturday, Nov. 26. Activities are kicking off Friday with a light up float parade starting at 6 p.m. in downtown Reed City. This year’s theme is “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
The parade will start at Reed City High School and travel west on Church Street, before turning right onto Sears Street, then right again onto Upton Avenue and making its way over to the Reed City Depot where the annual tree lighting will be held.
During and after the tree lighting, a group of carolers will entertain attendees with some Christmas tunes, and Santa will be stopping by to visit with the kids. As always, wherever Santa goes, hot chocolate and cookies follow.
Reed City Chamber of Commerce coordinator Alanna McBee said the chamber is hosting the event in tandem with Reed City Community Education, which runs the Evergreen Festival Arts and Crafts Show. McBee said the Evergreen Festival always sets the tone for the holidays, and she’s looking forward to its return.
“It’s so fun,” she said. “It’s like a little Hallmark Christmas town, it’s awesome.”
Festivities will continue on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Depot with a screening of “The Grinch” and refreshments, as well as a group of live reindeer.
The Evergreen Arts and Crafts Show will run both Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Reed City High School. McBee said there are always a few other craft shows that take place alongside the Evergreen Festival for attendees to visit, but they aren’t directly associated with the celebration.
McBee said the community response for the Evergreen Festival has been strong, and here are lots of questions and messages of excitement coming into the chamber office.
Holidays and festivals tend to draw a big crowd to the downtown Reed City region, she said, and the expectation is the same for the Evergreen Festival. McBee is also hopeful that the additional foot traffic will benefit Reed City’s local businesses.
Several downtown storefronts are participating in the Evergreen Festival’s fourth annual spirit competition, also themed after the Grinch. Patrons can stop in to shop and see their displays of lights, ornaments and other Christmas decor. The spirit competition winner will be announced following the tree lighting Friday.
“I’m excited for people just to get together and experience the Christmas feeling as a community, in one space at the same time,” McBee said.
