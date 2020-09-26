REED CITY — When a sudden death shook one Reed City family, farmers from near and far came to aid in this year's harvest.
"You never expect it to happen to you," Wava Woods, owner of Moon Lit Farm in Reed City said as she watched trucks line up by the baggers. "You never expect that something like this will happen and when it does, and all these people come out to help, it is just truly amazing."
On Sept. 6, tragedy struck the Woods family when daughter-in-law Cathy Woods collapsed while getting ready for her job as a veterinary technician. When Cathy was found by her daughter Kaitlin, the Reed City Highschooler began performing CPR.
"I can't imagine what was going through her head," Woods said. "In the ambulance (paramedics) were able to revive (Cathy) twice while transporting her to the hospital but she was gone not long after getting there."
Cathy was 49 years old.
Dealing with a grieving family and coming to terms with everything for herself, Woods woke up on Wednesday morning to a sight that brought her to tears.
From early in the morning on Sept. 23, till the sun went down, local farmers helped harvest a portion of Moon Lit Farm's over 400 acres of corn.
"With all this help, I am not sure how quickly we will get everything harvested this year," farm hand Josh Gambe-Brown said. "But I know that when we do it ourselves it can take a couple of months and if we get another farm to help, we can get it done in a few weeks."
This harvest, the Woods family received help from farms as close as just down the road to as far as Big Rapids. Altogether, the farms lent the use of six trucks, two bagger machines and choppers.
"There aren't many of us small dairy farmers left," she said. "So when something happens to one of us everyone knows and comes running."
After driving around to some of her 400-plus acres of cornfields, Woods sat in her car, tearing up as she reflected on the life of her daughter-in-law and all the help she was receiving in her family's time of need.
"Words, words will never explain how overwhelming this all is," she said. "It all happened so suddenly. To be dealing with all the preparations for this celebration of life and getting food for what we expect to be 150 people or more and having to take care of the farm, it is a lot to do and we are getting older and can't do it all. So, to wake up and have so many coming to help us, yeah, it's overwhelming."
An outdoor celebration of life will be held for Cathy at Albright Park in Reed City at noon on Saturday, Oct. 3. Masks and hand sanitation stations will be provided and the Woods family asks that guests be mindful of social distancing.
