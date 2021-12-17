Both the firefighter and law enforcement communities in Reed City and Mecosta County are mourning the loss of Shawn Brimmer.
Thursday night the Reed City Fire Department posted on its Facebook page that Brimmer, a captain within the department, had died. Brimmer was a member of the fire department since 2009 and he rose to the rank of Captain. He was in charge of department training and report handling.
In addition to his service in Reed City, the post said Brimmer was a law enforcement officer currently in Mecosta County but had also served in that capacity in Lake, Osceola and Mason counties, as well as, the City of Montague.
"We will always remember your professionalism and dedication to the craft that you inspired so many of us to pursue," the Reed City Fire Department's post said. "We know that you would absolutely hate all of the attention you're getting, but it's past time you get the recognition for your service and friendship that was so long overdue. Rest easy, Captain."
Friday afternoon the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page about Brimmer's death. In the post, it stated that Brimmer, a corrections officer, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, while in the line of duty from a medical emergency.
The sheriff's office post said Brimmer had served in law enforcement for 21 years and he worked for several different agencies before he started his job in Mecosta County in March 2013. He worked in the Mecosta County Jail for six years before he was assigned to court security in October 2019, according to the post. The sheriff's Office post also stated his service within the Reed City Fire Department.
"Shawn utilized the skills and experience he gained being part of the law enforcement and fire service fields over his lifetime to serve the citizens of Mecosta and Osceola Counties in a professional and dedicated manner," the sheriff's office post said. "Our communities are better because of him. He will be deeply missed by his family at the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office. Please keep us and all that knew him in your thoughts and prayers."
The post also said funeral planning is underway and additional information would be shared as it became available.
