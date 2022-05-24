REED CITY — When the Reed City Fire Department is called to the scene of an emergency, Fire Chief Jeff Stein tells his team to prepare for the worst case scenario.
After being alerted to a woman passed out in the Trinity Lutheran School parking lot, they were ready to move and ready to respond in any way necessary.
As they arrived on the scene, the team was right on the heels of the Reed City Police Department and Osceola County EMS.
Stein said he was in the vicinity of the site when the call first came in. First, it was communicated that the woman had shallow breathing. Then, an update came through alerting Stein that CPR was being performed.
“There was a person doing CPR on this lady in the parking lot, and doing very good CPR, actually,” Stein said. “EMS was there and I got there, then my rescue guys got there, and we all assisted in CPR, putting what’s called the LUCAS device on her.”
A Lund University Cardiopulmonary Assist System (LUCAS) administers consistent mechanical chest compressions, which allows responders to take over other rescue tasks in the process.
While the LUCAS device performed CPR, the monitor indicated that the woman had gone into ventricular fibrillation and needed to be shocked with an Automated External Defibrillator (AED).
The shock was given, along with appropriate medication, and suddenly the woman’s pulse had returned. Stein said she was awake by the time they had her in the ER, and was talking when they left.
First responders were honored for their rescue efforts by the city on Friday, but Stein said they couldn’t have done it without the woman’s daughter, who performed CPR as responders entered the scene.
After attending a children’s soccer game, Stein said the woman they assisted and her husband were walking back through the parking lot when she said she didn’t feel well. When she then passed out, the husband called their daughter to come back and help.
The daughter realized that her mother wasn’t breathing, and that’s when she began CPR.
“You get your stories, but when their own family member does it, and the mom can look at her daughter and say thank you, that’s impressive,” Stein said. “That’s what the system is all about.”
Being honored by the city for their work was very nice, Stein said, but they don’t do what they do to receive any praise. On average, he said the fire department will go out on about 600 calls each year, and with every run, they’re prepared and able to provide emergency services to the community.
To Stein, the reward was successfully keeping someone alive.
“I’ve been in EMS and the fire service for 30 years. I can count on both hands how many times where the person came back and shook my hand and said thank you, and it’s less than 10,” he said. “And to have that acknowledgment, or that recognition, is more for the family, to know that they’re gonna be safe, or they’re gonna have another day that they can spend it with their family.”
