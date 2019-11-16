REED CITY — To help make the holidays a little easier for families in the Reed City area, the Reed City food pantry will be giving away 100 turkeys on Tuesday.
Located next to St. Philip of Neri Catholic Church, the food pantry will be handing out turkeys from 10 a.m. to noon. on Tuesday, Nov. 19. Those who wish, may also stop inside and pick up other items they may need.
With 100 turkeys to give away, 80 have already been claimed but there are about 20 more that will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis.
Though the food pantry gives out turkeys every year, last year it gave away between 60 and 70 turkeys, this is the most the pantry has ever given out, Director Nedra Ball said.
The turkeys will be given out first by those who have signed up and then on a first-come basis. There is a one-turkey per family limit.
In the past, the food pantry has had to pay for the turkeys but this year, Ball asked local businesses for a little help. She said she never expected to get such a heartwarming response.
"I expected to go out and get maybe $500," said Ball. "I went around and asked for maybe $50 per business and many of them gave so much more than that. We more than doubled the money raised thanks to them."
In total, thanks to local Reed City businesses, the pantry was able to raise $1,200 to purchase turkeys. The turkeys will be picked up on Monday from the Walmart in Big Rapids, Ball said.
Ball said she is excited to help more families this year with the turkeys saying she noticed an increase in need in the area.
"This helps families," she said. "We have been extremely busy at the food pantry these last few months. There seems to be a growing need in the area. We will have full shelves when we get food from Feeding America and then by Wednesday, the shelves are almost empty."
With receiving a 12- to 15-pound turkey, Ball said she hopes that could feed a family for at least a few days.
"A turkey that size could feed a family for a while. The turkey will be more than just a meal of two for many of our clients," she said.
Though Ball does not believe there will be any turkeys left to give out after Tuesday, she said any turkeys that did not get claimed will be given out at the food pantry the following week.
