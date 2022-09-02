REED CITY — Reed City football teams at the elementary and middle school level have been selected to play a scrimmage match at Ford Field hosted by the Detroit Lions Youth Football Association.
The teams will play Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. immediately following the Detroit Lions vs. Washington Commanders game. Reed City Youth Sports President Christi Waldman said several of their players recently participated in the Lions’ summer football camp, and a few days after their return, she entered the teams’ information for the chance to play at Ford Field.
Waldman said she was ecstatic when she received a call last week letting her know that Reed City’s third- and fourth-grade team, and fifth- and sixth-grade team, along with their respective cheerleading squads, were selected to for one scrimmage each.
“The individual that called said that he grew up in Newaygo and played football in Newaygo, and therefore played football against Reed City in high school, and that he knew how important football was to Reed City,” she said. “And that’s why he had chosen us.”
Because the scrimmages are a fundraising event for the Lions, Waldman said the opportunity to play came with an agreement to sell 100 game day tickets per attending team. With only two weeks to complete the task, Waldman was concerned, but she said there was an immediate response from community organizations and business owners.
The Reed City Rotary Club provided the youth sports group with a $2,000 donation to purchase tickets for the kids. Other donors include Reed City Group, Lake Osceola State Bank, Skip’s Pool and Spa and family members of players.
“Through this, we’ve been able to sponsor everyone who’s needed sponsorship,” Waldman said. “And it’s just been amazing to see the community pull together so quickly for this opportunity.”
Leading up to the game, Waldman has seen the excitement grow in her players, cheerleaders and coaches. Although both the Reed City field and Ford Field are the same 100 yards, she said it still feels so much bigger to the kids.
When third- and fourth-grade player Sebastian Scott found out his team would be playing at Ford Field, he said he thought it was awesome, because the Lions are an NFL team. He’s looking forward to seeing the Lions play and to get on the field after their game.
Cheerleader Rylee Rehkopf said she can’t wait to cheer with her team at a big stadium. Her favorite stunt to perform is an elevator, and she said they’ll be using the move at Ford Field.
Even though the Lions aren’t his No. 1 team, fifth- and sixth-grade player Noah Waldman is still eager to play his scrimmage match. Waldman’s teammate Nathan Hutchinson said he’s a bit nervous about playing, and is hoping he doesn’t get demolished on the field.
Fifth- and sixth-grade player Emmett Carmichael has been feeling some nerves as well, but said winning a game on Ford Field would be amazing. Cauley Thomas, also playing for the fifth- and sixth-grade team, said he thinks being able to play at the Lions’ home field is really cool.
For fifth- and sixth-grade player Christian Windquist, football is all about making new friends and enjoying the sport together. When he found out they were selected to play a scrimmage, he couldn’t wait to share the news.
“It was super exciting, and I instantly told my family,” he said.
Coach Greg Windquist said it’s an understatement to say this opportunity is once in a lifetime, and he knows the experience is something his players will carry with them for the rest of their lives and football careers.
They’ve just started up a new season at Reed City, and he said kicking things off with a game at Ford Field is bound to be a positive bonding experience for the teams.
“Anytime you get stuff like this, or you do stuff as a team, it brings you together, through the parents, the coaches, the players, the community,” he said. “I think it will bring everybody together.”
