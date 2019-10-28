REED CITY — Almost two years have gone by since Reed City has had a grocery store in town but now, in just a matter of days, members of the community will once again be able to stay in town to shop.
Samir Angious and his wife Christina have lived in Reed City since 2001 and are excited to help the community they love by opening their own grocery store, J and A’s Grocery Store.
“This community is my home,‘ Angious said. “I have lived here since 2001 and this is our home and you should want to help the place you call home. I just want to make people happy. If I can make people happy, then I’m happy.‘
Angious started his life in Reed City with his tile company, Samir Tile, but said he knows he will not be able to do tile-laying forever.
“I am 53, I don’t know how much longer I will be able to do a job that requires so much muscle and moving,‘ he said. “This gives me another way to provide for my family and this beautiful community.‘
Currently, residents have to go more than 20 minutes to get to a large grocery store like Meijer or Walmart and Samir said that it is not ideal when someone may only need one or two things.
“I understand why people want to go to Walmart or Aldi,‘ he said. “It is better when you have more things that you need. But my store will be good for when you only need a few items and it is not worth traveling outside of town.‘
Another option that has helped the community since Vic’s closing has been the Dollar General, Reed City council member Nate Bailey said, but it is still not ideal when there is a need for fresh food options.
Bailey said he and the community are very excited for J and A’s Grocery Store to open.
“This project has been in the works for a while,‘ Bailey said. “(...) So the community has known about it for a while and they are excited that they will be able to get groceries right in town.‘
Shelves will be stocked with a variety of items like fresh fruits and vegetables, milk, meats and daily items like cereal, crackers and some sweet treats.
“For someone who doesn’t have a lot of experience in the business, Samir is doing a really nice job,‘ Bailey said.
Bailey has also been able to taste a few of the meals Angious will be offering on a daily basis, saying Angious is a “pretty good cook.‘
“There is going to be a lot more ethnic food offered every day that we have not had in this community and that is really nice,‘ he said.
With some things still to do like stock shelves and make sure everything is in order, Angious said in mid-October he was looking to open within the next two or three weeks.
