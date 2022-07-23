ATLANTA, Ga. — He’s seen film crews blocking the streets of his neighborhood before. Jacob Sengelaub never thought he’d be a part of the action, but “Stranger Things” have happened.
The Reed City High School alumnus relocated to the Atlanta area just a few years after graduating in 2001. He said the city, and its outskirts, are a hotspot for filming movies and TV shows, like “Footloose” and “Ozark.”
As a result, Sengelaub said there are dozens of casting and prop calls floating around on social media. When a post popped up looking for ‘80s trucks to include on set, he decided to give it a shot and see if he could get his old, tan Ford on screen. He quickly realized that the listing was actually for one of his favorite shows.
“There was one where they were just looking for ‘80s trucks,” he said. “I don’t know if they actually said what it was for. I was just like, ‘Okay, I’ll try it out,’ and it turned out to be for ‘Stranger Things.’”
Someone reached out to Sengelaub just a few days after filling out the application online, but it would be years before he actually made it on set. Filming for “Stranger Things” season four began just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Sengelaub said the first time he was contacted, it was only to act as an understudy if another truck couldn’t make it. The other vehicle did show up, and evidently Sengelaub’s truck wasn’t needed. Then, filming stopped altogether due to the pandemic.
It wasn’t until last spring that Sengelaub was contacted again, and he jumped at the chance. Pandemic concerns were still alive and well at the time, especially in the city, and Sengelaub said he was tested for COVID every couple of days before going on set. Although the truck is what led him there initially, Sengelaub himself ended up playing quite a few roles as an extra.
There are three more notable scenes that Sengelaub took part in, but he and his truck were scattered about the show. Sengelaub can be spotted amongst a crowd of residents from the show’s fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, during an end-of-season scene that takes place in the school gymnasium. He can also be seen playing a journalist watching from the background as character Fred Benson is found dead by Hawkins police. Lastly, Sengelaub played a grieving member of the community at the funeral service of character Chrissy Cunningham.
After taking part in these scenes, Sengelaub said he has a newfound respect for those who work on television crews. The hours can be grueling, and some actions are done over and over again, until perfected.
“In the gym at the end, I was at that set for two days. I got a hotel room down there, because I didn’t want to drive my truck back that far,” he said. “...I didn’t even use my truck. They just used me as an extra in the gym, but we worked like 16 hours.”
One particular scene that Sengelaub remembers requiring a lot of takes is a shot of main characters Steve, Dustin, Robin and Max pulling up in another vehicle just behind his truck. He lost count of how many takes they completed, but said it was likely 20 or more.
Being a fan of the show, Sengelaub said it was interesting to see pieces of episodes in the filming process without knowing what the plot is, or how it would all come together when it airs.
Getting a behind-the-scenes sneak peek was cool enough for Sengelaub on its own, but he was also in proximity to main character actors a handful of times, and had a few interactions with them in between takes. When Fred Benson is found dead in the middle of the road, Sengelaub said the on-site crew was relatively small. He didn’t notice her at first, but Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler) was sitting just a few feet away from him. Sengelaub said she even sat on the front of his truck to have her makeup done.
“It was all surreal,” he said. “I mean, I watch the show, that’s why I wanted to be on it in the first place, because I liked it so much.”
Sengelaub also had a brief interaction with the group of main characters who were directed to pull up behind his truck during filming. That scene was filmed on a hill, and every time the characters drove up, Sengelaub said he would get nervous about how close they were to his vehicle.
When they wrapped for the day, he said Steve, Dustin, Robin and Max crossed his path to walk off set, and he shared a fist bump with each actor, thanking them for not hitting his truck with their prop car.
Despite relocating to the Atlanta area, Sengelaub said he still has plenty of roots in northwestern Michigan. His family owns Douglass Inc. in Cadillac, and his brother is an active member of the Footliters. They were all able to catch a glimpse of Sengelaub when “Stranger Things” season four was officially released.
Working on set was Sengelaub’s first foray into extra acting, but now that he knows what it’s like, he said he’d try it again. A fifth season of the show has been announced, so Sengelaub is hoping to return to set again if he can. As for his truck, Sengelaub said the Ford has been contracted with a film company.
“So, the truck kind of has an agent now,” he said.
