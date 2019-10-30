Reed City grocery store grand opening

REED CITY — After almost two years without a grocery store, Reed City will finally be able to celebrate a new one opening on Friday.
To mark their newest venture in Reed City, Samir and Christina Angious and the Reed City Chamber of Commerce will be holding a ribbon-cutting at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1 to celebrate the grand opening of J and A’s Grocery.
Moving to Reed City in 2001, Angious and his wife are excited to start helping the community they have both fallen in love with.
“This community is my home,‘ Angious said. “(...) this is our home and you should want to help the place you call home.‘
In getting products for the store, Angious said the store may not have everything but he will be a good stop for those who may not want to travel out of town to pick something up.
“I understand why people want to go to Walmart and Aldi,‘ he said. “It is better when you have more things that you need. But my store will be good when you need only a few items and it is not worth traveling outside of town.‘
Even though the grand opening is not until Friday, the store is open for business.
“We are still waiting on a few things like dairy, meat and bread,‘ Christina said, “but we should have everything come Friday.‘
Though open, the store does not have any official hours, Christina said.
“My husband has not set any hours just yet,‘ she said. “Right now he comes in around six in the morning to get ready for the day and we close at 10 p.m.‘
In getting ready to finally be open for business, Christina said she and her husband have been busy and cannot wait to be in full swing.
“It has been non-stop over here. We have been very, very busy getting ready for Friday,‘ she said.
For the grand opening that will take place outside of J and A Grocery at 702 S. Chestnut St., the store will be serving free coffee and juice, free food samples will be given out and there will be a neon sign giveaway sponsored by Pepsi. There will also be a tent to keep people out of the cold, said Christina.
