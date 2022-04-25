REED CITY — Home of the Old Rugged Cross, the Reed City Heritage Museum has been a centerpiece of the community for decades. To keep its doors open, free of charge, the museum board is hosting their 2nd annual golf scramble on June 3 at the Spring Valley Golf Course.
A scramble follows the general guidelines of a traditional golf game, but with a twist. Players will work in teams of four, each taking their shot at the same time. Whoever has the best shot leads the next one.
Reed City Councilman and President of the Reed City Heritage Museum Nate Bailey said the first golf scramble had an excellent turnout and proved itself to be one of their most successful fundraisers.
“Golf scrambles are one of the few things that get a lot of people in this area together,” he said. “That’s basically our goal is to get as many people together as possible and to spread awareness of our organization.”
The idea for the scramble came from Kathy Yost, vice president of the organization, who Bailey said has always been an avid golfer. Due to illness, she had to pass off the reigns this year, but she was the fundraiser originator.
Each team pays a $240 registration fee, and all proceeds will be going to the museum. Additionally, there will be flags, prizes and raffles.
Visitors come from far and wide to visit the Heritage Museum, Bailey said. It mainly houses artifacts from the life of Rev. George Bennard, who authored the well-known hymn, “The Old Rugged Cross,” but also contains other historical pieces of documentation. Over the years, people from multiple states have reached out to museum staff looking for information on their families who had roots in the Reed City area.
“They asked for things like ‘Hey, do you have copies of obituaries and things like that?’” Bailey said. “And in fact, we have all of the newspapers for the, I want to say it was the Osceola Clarion and the Osceola Herald dating all the way back, I think to 1930.”
Along with being a helpful resource to the community, Bailey said supporting the Heritage Museum is important because, “if you don’t know your past, you can’t possibly know where you’re going.”
One of the benefits to planning the scramble so far in advance is having the opportunity to be the first Spring Valley golf outing of the season, which Bailey said is sure to draw a good-sized crowd. Multiple teams have already signed up, and several donations have been provided by local businesses and general community members.
“We’ve had numerous businesses that have already pledged to not only have team members sign up with us, but also just making straight up donations to us or donating items for a raffle,” Bailey said. “It’s been something that’s been very nice.”
Official golf scramble registration begins at 9 a.m. on June 3, with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. To sign up a team or make a donation, head over to the Reed City Heritage Museum Facebook page. The museum is open every day, except for Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Group reservations are available outside of museum hours.
