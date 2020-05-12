REED CITY — With the extension of the Stay Home, Stay Safe order, Reed City High School has added more locker pickup dates for students.
Adding three days to the locker pickup schedule; sophomores are to pick up their belongings on Tuesday, May 12, pickup day for juniors is on Thursday, May, 14 and freshmen are to visit the high school on Tuesday, May 19. All are from 11 a.m. to noon.
Students and parents are asked to enter the Reed City Middle School parking lot via Coyote Trail and pickup will occur outside the band room entrance, door 17.
Locker contents will be bagged and alphabetized to be given to vehicles as they come through.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.