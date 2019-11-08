REED CITY — After Vic’s closed almost two years ago, Reed City was without a grocery store and residents had to travel 20 minutes or more out of town to get to a grocery store.
But, as of Friday, Nov. 1, the city once again has a grocery store within walking distance from downtown.
Community members gathered outside the small store located on the corner of Chestnut Street and Church Avenue in the old Shortstop building, to join owners Samir and Christina Angious and their family in celebrating J and A’s Grocery’s grand opening.
“I just did a quick headcount,‘ Reed City council member Nate Bailey said, “and, with everyone moving around and coming at different times, I would say there were close to 100 people here.‘
Though already open for business earlier that week, J and A’s Grocery was fully stocked with boxed and canned goods, fresh meat and produce.
“This is a big deal for the community, to have access to this kind of stuff right in town,‘ Reed City council member Dan Burchette said.
While the town is grateful to have access to something like Dollar General and Family Dollar since the closing of Vic’s, Burchette said it is nice to, once again, have access to fresh produce, meat and a deli.
“Don’t get me wrong, it has been great to have Dollar General and Family Dollar carry things like milk, eggs and a frozen foods section,‘ he said, “but it is just nice to have a place right in town where we can get things and not be limited to the selection of those other stores.‘
As community members walked around the store to admire all the tile work done by Samir or see all that the store had to offer with groceries, some took this time to check a few items off their grocery list before heading home or tried samples of some of the fresh food that will be available at the store on a daily basis.
“Samir is a phenomenal cook,‘ said Reed City Mayor Trevor Guiles.
Though getting the store ready for the grand opening has been a lot of work, Samir was all smiles as he watched people walk through his store and try his food and said he is glad to finally be able to share all of his hard work with the community.
“It’s been a lot of work, a lot of work,‘ he said. “I am excited to finally share this with the community.‘
Though no official times have been set, Christina Angious said, Samir has been opening around 6:30 a.m. and closing around 10 p.m. every day.
“If the open sign is on, we are open,‘ she said.
