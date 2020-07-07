REED CITY — A water main break earlier this past weekend leaves some Reed City residents under a boil water advisory.
The pipe burst on Friday, July 3 and has since been prepared, but those on the 400, 500 and 600 block of West Church Avenue and all of Hillside and are under a boil water advisory until further notice.
According to Reed City Mayor Trevor Guiles, the advisory will be in effect until the city receives clearance from the health department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.