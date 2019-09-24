REED CITY — The Reed City Hospital parking lot was filled with cries for help and volunteers clutching at their wounds as emergency responders and hospital staff practiced a mass casualty event.
A multi-vehicle accident with a hazardous material spill put Reed City hospital and Osceola County Emergency Medical Services to the test as they participated in mock mass casualty training drill on Monday, Sept. 23.
In picking the scenario, Spectrum Health Emergency Preparedness Specialist Holli Werner said it came down to what was most likely out of the unlikely scenarios.
“When looking at what we can practice, we want to pick something, though still highly unlikely, that the staff at the hospital may encounter,‘ Warner said.
During the scenario, pretend “victims‘ were transported to the hospital by EMS and the hospital emergency response team put up a decontamination tent as part of the exercise.
Upon arriving at the hospital, either via EMS or on their own, volunteers were treated for a multitude of injuries ranging from cuts to facial injuries and broken bones, some even not being able to breathe due to being exposed to the chemical spill, and were quickly ushered from one station to the next.
“It was a chaotic event,‘ said Werner, “but that is part of our jobs; to make order out of chaos.‘
Overall Werner said the training was a success but she knew there would be some improvements that would need to be made.
“Communication is an area we are always working on, not just between the hospital staff but also between the hospital and our community partners.‘
Though communication is always a skill being worked on, Werner said she was impressed with how EMS and hospital staff worked with each other.
“For us at Spectrum health, we work well together across the different departments, so this was a great way to continue strengthening that collaboration. It was also great to see how receptive the staff and EMS are,‘ she said. “I am very pleased with the level of cooperation from both sides.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.