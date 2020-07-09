REED CITY — Reed City has issued another boil water advisory after a recent water main break.
Issued late on Tuesday, July 7, the advisory is for those on the 400 block of Upton Avenue and the residents of 203 S. State St. after a DTE crew cut a four-inch water main.
"They were boring for a new gas main and hit one of the pipes causing it to burst," Reed City Department of Public Works Superintendent Rich Rehkopf said.
The boil water advisory affects around 11 homes and will remain in effect until the city receives approved test results from the county health department. Rehkopf said the results should be back early Friday morning.
