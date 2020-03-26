REED CITY — The Director of the Reed City Area District Library has been placed on paid leave as the board looks to move in a new direction.
At a special Reed City library board meeting on March 4, the board decided to place Tom Burnosky on paid leave, library board president Lyndsey Eccles-Burchett said.
While Eccles-Burchett could not give more details, she did say that a decision on Burnosky's status is expected to be made at a special meeting on Thursday, March 26 at 6 p.m.
The meeting will be held via Zoom to keep in compliance with the Stay Home, Stay Safe order and the Open Meetings Act. A link to the meeting is posted on the library's Facebook page.
