Reed City library runs 1,000 books before kindergarten program to promote early literacy

REED CITY — To promote early literacy, the Reed City Area District Library is encouraging children to read 1,000 books before kindergarten.
The program has been a library staple for years and helps to push young readers ahead of the curve before they begin schooling. Library Clerk and Story Hour Coordinator Cyndi McCain said the program is designed for infants to kindergartners, but readers are welcome to start later at the ages of 2 or 3.
To register, parents can bring their readers in to the library to fill out an index card with their information. They’re then given a packet to take home, which is used to mark the child’s progress.
Prizes are given out for every 100 books read, and when they reach 1,000 participants are given a certificate and t-shirt. McCain said the prizes do incentivize readers, but she believes they’re inspired more by having their progress displayed throughout the library.
For every 100 books read, participating children can add a sticker to their frog-shaped card, so library patrons can see their progress as well.
“They’re excited about seeing that more than anything,” she said. “The prizes they like too, but they love to see their names on their frogs and how far they’ve gone.”
A child’s first teacher is their parent, McCain said, and while the program can help prepare them for their first few years of schooling, it’s also a way for them to bond with their parent or guardian. During a previous year of the program, McCain said a pregnant mother had come in to sign her child up.
Although the child wasn’t born yet, McCain said the mother wanted to start reading to them in utero to start their bonding experience. Reading 1,000 books before kindergarten can seem like a daunting task, but McCain said readers can work at their own pace. She said what’s most important is that they enjoy themselves.
Books can be read more than once and still make the list, as well as books being read during library story hour. Throughout her years of involvement with the 1,000 books program, McCain said one of her favorite things to see is the excitement on her reader’s faces when they add a book to their list.
“I wish I could be there when some kids come in, and see how excited they are when they come back,” she said. “It’s an awesome program.”
More often than not, the children who participate in the 1,000 books program also attend McCain’s story hour group. She said it’s easy to tell when a reader has participated in the 1,000 books program, because their vocabulary and speech is better, and they’re more interactive during story hour.
“They’ll come up, and they’ll point ‘Oh, this is a rabbit. The rabbit is doing this,’ and you can just see the growth within that way,” she said. “Now babies, you don’t see as much, but you still get that eye contact, look at the book, and then look at their parents.”
The 1,000 books impact can be seen outside the walls of the library, too. McCain said there have been several times when she’s been out in the community and spots a child wearing their 1,000 books t-shirt. If the parents are comfortable, McCain will usually snap a picture and add it to the library’s Facebook page.
“They’re excited about seeing their name, you know, they like the pictures; It’s something for them,” she said. “We get the pride of seeing them have that pride and feeling more positive about themselves.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.