REED CITY — As of August of this year, there have been almost 40 mass shootings with three or more deaths.
With deaths averaging out at 50 deaths per month this year, Michigan State Trooper Brian Lucha said it is important, now more than ever, to teach the public how to deal with active shooter situations.
“I wish I didn’t have to teach these kinds of classes,‘ he said. “But in today’s day and age, it is critical to have this knowledge.‘
To help arm citizens with the necessary knowledge of how to assess and react to an active shooter situation, Lucha will be teaching a class at the Reed City Area District Library at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
The point of this class, Lucha said, is to teach people how to address the situation and determine what is the best course of action with the greatest chance of survival.
“It is all about survivability,‘ Lucha said. “It is a misnomer that the greatest chance of survival is to just hide, that is not always the case.‘
When it comes to survival, Lucha said he focuses on two main points; recognizing one’s options and then assessing the best course of action.
“It is all very situational,‘ he said. “For instance, in my head, I would not run down a long, straight corridor to avoid a shooter with a rifle but if the shooter was armed with a pistol, I might be able to outrun that.‘
Being prepared for any situation is also something Lucha stresses in his classes. But, for Lucha, preparedness is not carrying a gun or being the better fighter, it comes down to being aware of one’s surroundings and having the knowledge of how to react.
“When prepared for a situation, you know how to react,‘ he said. “(...) It can come down to just knowing your surroundings and where entrances and exits are and, at least for me, having a mentality of ‘I am going home no matter what.’‘
At the end of the day, whether he is teaching a company of 70 employees or a room of 12 citizens, Lucha said that getting the information out there is what really saves lives.
“As long as somebody is getting educated on what to do, that is what matters,‘ he said. “Having knowledge of what to do is what can really save lives.‘
