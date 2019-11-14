Reed City Library to take one last trip to space

REED CITY — Reed City Area District Library will give patrons a closer look at outer space with a visit from an astronaut.
From 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, Gregory Johnson will be stopping by the Reed City Library to talk about his career as an astronaut.
Though it is the first day of firearm deer season, Tom Burnosky, Reed City library director, is inviting everyone who would like to talk to an astronaut to stop by the library. Burnosky said the library is expecting 40 to 50 people to attend.
“With the interest I have heard and the time of day, I think we will have a pretty full house,‘ he said.
During Johnson’s visit to the library, he will be giving a 35-minute presentation on his career with NASA and the potential future of space exploration.
“That is the part I am the most excited about,‘ said Burnosky. “I am looking forward to hearing what he has to say on the restarting of the space program and where that could take us.‘
While with NASA, Johnson’s career included two trips to space, one being the final expedition for the Endeavour space shuttle, and working on several projects prior to that.
Currently, he is the Innovation and Strategic Partnerships Advisor to the National Foundation, Boy Scouts of America and serves as Executive Director of Newton’s Road, a youth development non-profit, and the Managing Director of the Traverse City Space Accelerator, a division of Boomerang Catapult, LLC.
