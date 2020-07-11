REED CITY — Reed City has lifted its second boil water advisory.
As of Friday, July 10, the city announced it had lifted the boil water advisory placed on the 400 block of Upton Avenue and 203 S. State St. after receiving test results from the county health department.
The advisory was put in place on Tuesday, July 7 after DTE crews hit a water main while boring for a new gas line.
After sending two water samples to the local health department, the water has been given the all-clear and is safe to drink.
