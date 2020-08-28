REED CITY — A 25-year-old Reed City man accepted a plea recently in Osceola County's 49th Circuit Court for his connection with a criminal sexual conduct case.
Vincent Michael Hare pleaded guilty to an added count of attempted third-degree CSC for his connection with an incident on Oct. 1, 2019, in Reed City. As part of the plea, a charge of first-degree CSC relationship will be dismissed at sentencing.
Hare is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 2.
