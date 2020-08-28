REED CITY — A 51-year-old Reed City man accepted a plea recently in Osceola County's 49th Circuit Court for his connection to a criminal sexual conduct case.
Marc Alan Glover pleaded no contest to second-degree CSC person under 13 and defendant 17 or older, and using computers to commit a crime for his connection with an incident on March 20, 2018, in Lincoln Township. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
He also was found guilty by the court of being a habitual offender second offense, which carries a penalty of 1.5 times the maximum penalty.
As part of the plea, charges of child sexually abusive activity, using a computer to commit a crime, two counts of second-degree CSC, CSC assault with intent to commit sexual penetration and two counts of possession of child sexually abusive material will be dismissed at sentencing, which is scheduled for Sept. 18.
Glover also accepted a plea in a Mecosta County case and the sentence from that case and his Osceola County case will run concurrently once he is sentenced.
