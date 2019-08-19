REED CITY — After posting online threats to multiple agencies, a 33-year-old Reed City man suspected of making the posts was arraigned in 77th District Court Monday.
Arnold Duane Holmes Jr. was charged with a threat of terrorism, using a computer to commit a crime and malicious use of a telecommunications device for his connection with an incident on Aug. 18 in Reed City. If convicted, Holmes Jr. faces up to 20 years in prison.
Osceola County Prosecutor Tony Badovinac said Holmes, who is a veteran, allegedly made a threat to a former professor at Ferris State University on YouTube.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Holmes Jr. is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18 Michigan State Police, Ferris State University Department of Public Safety and the Reed City Police Department investigated potentially threatening videos about Ferris State University, area hospitals, the Veterans' Affairs Office and military police personnel, according to an MSP press release.
Once the Michigan Intelligence Operations Center identified the suspect, Holmes Jr. was located to ensure he was not actively pursuing actions against listed organizations, police said.
After an arrest warrant was authorized by the Osceola County Prosecutor's Office, Holmes Jr. was arrested at his residence on Sunday, according to the press release.
Holmes Jr. was is currently being lodged at the Osceola County Jail on a $1 million bond for the charges.
Due to the collaborative response and immediate actions taken by law enforcement, there was never a physical threat nor is there a current threat to the personnel at any of the organizations listed by the suspect, according to MSP.
