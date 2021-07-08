BIG RAPIDS — A 27-year-old Reed City man was arrested on Sunday after he led the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office on a vehicle pursuit and foot pursuit.
At 6:33 p.m. Sunday, Cameron Woodward was traveling on 16 Mile Road in Colfax Township when deputies attempted to stop his vehicle, according to a press release from the sheriff's office. Woodard failed to stop and led deputies on an eight-minute pursuit driving through fields, fences and two tracks into Mecosta County's Grant Township, police said.
Eventually, police said Woodard exited his vehicle and fled on foot, but was located later hiding in a swamp. Woodard was arrested on a felony probation violation and multiple other probation violations as well as new fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance, multiple plates and insurance violations, malicious destruction of property, obstructing police and smuggling drugs in jail, police said.
Woodard also had a warrant for his arrest in Osceola County stemming from a domestic violence complaint.
On Tuesday, Woodard was arraigned on the charges in 77th District Court and the court issued a $50,000 cash or surety bond.
The charges in question are only accusations. Woodard is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.