Reed City man charged with domestic violence

CADILLAC — A 25-year-old Reed City man faces a domestic violence offense after he was arraigned recently in 84th District Court.
Randy James Cowley was charged with aggravated domestic violence second offense for his connection with an incident on Aug. 9 in Cherry Grove Township. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charge which has a penalty of 1.5 times the maximum sentence.
If convicted, Cowley faces up to 7.5 years in prison and/or $7,500 in fines and fees.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Cowley is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $25,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Oct. 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.