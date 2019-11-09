Reed City man charged with larceny by conversion

CADILLAC — A 66-year-old (WILL BE 67 ON NOV. 10) Reed City man faced a life sentence after he was charged with a larceny offense recently in 84th District Court.
Rex Albert Vanalstine was charged with one count of larceny by conversion, $20,000 or more, a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, for his connection with an incident on July 31 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge which carries a maximum penalty of up to life in prison if the primary offense is punishable by up to five years in prison or 15 years in prison if the primary offense is punishable by under five years in prison.
If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.
The charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $2,500 cash or surety bond was issued by the court while a probable cause conference was scheduled for 1 p.m. on Nov. 12.
