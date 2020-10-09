BELLAIRE — A 29-year-old Reed City man was arraigned in Antrim County’s 86th District Court for his connection with the murder of a Gaylord man.
Jacob Christian Holford was charged with one count of open murder for his connection with the murder of Gary Miles Pickvet Jr., 34, of Gaylord. Holford was arrested last night in Wexford County by the Michigan State Police 7th District Fugitive Team. Detectives had been in contact with Holford and were arranging for his surrender to law enforcement when he was taken into custody without incident.
The charge in question is an accusation. Holford is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $500,000 cash or surety bond, and his next scheduled court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 21.
