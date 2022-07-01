CADILLAC — A 44-year-old Reed City man faced four different felonies related to drugs in the Wexford County Jail during his recent arraignment in 28th Circuit Court.
Steven Lowell Hudson entered a not guilty plea on three counts of jails furnishing contraband to prisoners, Buprenorphine, and one count of conspiracy to jails furnishing contraband to prisoners, Buprenorphine, for his connection with incidents occurring on or between the dates of March 17, 2021, and March 24, 2021, in Cadillac at the Wexford County Jail. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the maximum penalty to either 15 years in prison or up to life depending on the primary offense’s sentence.
If convicted, Hudson faces a potential life sentence.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Hudson is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Hudson’s bond was continued.
