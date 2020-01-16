CADILLAC — A 25-year-old Reed City man is facing a potential prison sentence after his recent arraignment in 84th District Court on a methamphetamine-related offense.
Derek Michael Wittkopp was charged with one count felony count of delivery or manufacture of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense and multiple misdemeanor offenses including operating a motor vehicle without security, unlawful use of a license plate, registration or title and operating an unregistered vehicle. The charges stem from his connection with an incident occurring on Aug. 14 in Cedar Creek Township.
If convicted, Wittkopp faces up to 40 years in prison and/or $50,000 in fines.
The charges in question are only accusations. Wittkopp is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $150,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. on Jan. 21.
