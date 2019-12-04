Reed City man facing life sentence for larceny charge

CADILLAC — A 67-year-old Reed City man faces a life sentence after he was charged with a larceny offense recently in 28th Circuit Court.
Rex Albert Vanalstine stood mute to one count of larceny by conversion, $20,000 or more, a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, for his connection with an incident on July 31 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge which carries a maximum penalty of up to life in prison if the primary offense is punishable by up to five years in prison or 15 years in prison if the primary offense is punishable by under five years in prison.
If convicted, Vanalstine faces up to life in prison.
The charge is an accusation. Vanalstine is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $2,500 cash or surety bond was continued by the court.
