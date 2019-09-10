CHEBOYGAN COUNTY — A Reed City man was discovered dead Friday morning after the Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Department responded to a one-vehicle crash.
Aaron Stillwell, 28, was found ejected from his vehicle on Friday, Sept. 6 after the sheriff’s department responded to a report of a rolled over vehicle.
The department was dispatched to the scene around 8 a.m. after a caller reported spotting a vehicle “on its top‘ about 30 feet from the roadway, according to a press release from the Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Office.
An investigation revealed Stillwell was driving eastbound on Levering Road when his vehicle went off the roadway just after MacArthur Road and rolled “end over end‘ through a ditch and into a treeline, according to the press release.
Speed and not wearing a seatbelt are believed to be factors that led to the fatal crash.
“We do not have any evidence of information providing any other cause as to why the vehicle left the roadway other than we know he was traveling at a high rate of speed and did not negotiate for the curve,‘ Cheboygan County Sheriff Dale Clarmont said in a press release.
The department is still investigating the crash and waiting on a toxicology report.
The accident only involved one vehicle and Stillwell was the only person involved. No other injuries occurred.
The Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Inverness Fire Department and Cheboygan Life Support Systems.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.