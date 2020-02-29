Reed City man has case adjourned regarding threats against FSU

REED CITY — The 32-year-old Reed City man charged with making threats to multiple locations including at Ferris State University had his case adjourned yet again in 49th Circuit Court.
In December, Arnold Duane Holmes Jr. had a settlement conference held off the record in the judge’s chambers. Court records indicated that the case was likely going to be resolved in January, which was when he was scheduled to stand trial. Holmes Jr. was scheduled on Friday to have his plea and sentencing, but instead, the case was adjourned until March 13.
Osceola County Prosecutor Tony Badovinac said the case was adjourned Friday to allow the judge a chance to review "pertinent" medical and treatment records. Nothing more, however, was shared regarding the case.
On Sept. 27, Holmes Jr. waived his arraignment in the Osceola County court regarding charges of a threat of terrorism, using a computer to commit a crime and malicious use of a telecommunications device for his connection with an incident on Aug. 18 in Reed City. If convicted, Holmes Jr. faces up to 20 years in prison.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Holmes Jr. is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
In August, Osceola County Prosecutor Tony Badovinac said Holmes, who is a veteran, allegedly made a threat against a former professor at Ferris State University on YouTube.
At around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18, Michigan State Police, Ferris State University Department of Public Safety and the Reed City Police Department investigated potentially threatening videos about Ferris State University, area hospitals, the Veterans’ Affairs Office and military police personnel, according to an MSP press release at the time.
Once the Michigan Intelligence Operations Center identified the suspect, Holmes Jr. was located to ensure he was not actively pursuing actions against the listed organizations, police said.
After an arrest warrant was authorized by the Osceola County Prosecutor’s Office, Holmes Jr. was arrested at his residence on Aug. 18, according to the press release. Due to the collaborative response and immediate actions taken by law enforcement, there was never a physical threat nor is there a current threat to the personnel at any of the organizations listed by the suspect, according to MSP.
Holmes Jr. is currently being lodged at the Osceola County Jail on a $1 million bond for the charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.