Reed City man has Wexford court sentence upheld

CADILLAC — A 56-year-old Reed City man who is serving a prison sentence for his connection to an April 17 drug and the weapons-related conviction recently had his sentence from Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court upheld.
On June 17, 2019, John Thomas Kempisty pleaded to charges of possession of methamphetamine and felon in possession of firearms. Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore said Kempisty was found in a vehicle in front of a bar on North Mitchell Street in Cadillac and inside his truck, a loaded revolver, and two baggies of methamphetamine were found.
He eventually was sentenced on Sept. 30, 2019, to 57 months-10 years in prison for the possession of methamphetamine offense and 29 months-5 years in prison for the firearms offense. Elmore said Kempisty’s prior record maxed out his scoring on these convictions under the sentencing guidelines. Recently, the sentence was upheld.
In March, the State Appellate Defender’s Office filed a post-trial motion challenging the scoring of one of his prior felonies, according to Elmore. The parties and court agreed that one of his prior felonies was incorrectly scored as a high severity felony, Elmore said. That adjustment allowed for a re-sentencing.
On Kempisty’s behalf, Elmore said his appellate counsel argued issues involving his medical issues, general COVID-19 arguments, and good behavior in prison.
“The adjustment in scoring did not impact the minimum sentence range. Kempisty’s record included multiple jail and prison sentences as well as several probation and parole violations,‘ Elmore said “We strongly opposed any modification of his sentence. The court gave the same sentence.‘
The sentence is to be served consecutively to Kempisty’s parole violation, according to court documents.
