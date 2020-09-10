Reed City man headed to prison on meth conviction

REED CITY — A 40-year-old Reed City man was recently sentenced to prison after he was found guilty of possessing methamphetamine inside the Osceola County Jail.
Brent Matthew Mitchell was sentenced to between 76 months-20 years in prison with 268 days credited for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine on Dec. 3 in Reed City. He also was sentenced to between 38 months-10 years in prison with 268 days credited for a guilty plea to a prisoner in possession of contraband — methamphetamine for his connection with the same Dec. 3 incident in Reed City. He also was sentenced as a habitual offender third offense.
He also was ordered to pay $5,196.66 in fines and court costs. Each sentence runs concurrently.
Last December, an inmate in the Osceola County Jail notified corrections officers there were other inmates using methamphetamine, according to a press release from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. A search warrant was issued and Mitchell was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine, which he stored in a container hidden in his rectum, according to the press release.
Further investigation revealed Mitchell also had given the drugs to Edward Charles Deluge and Joshua James Abraham, police said. Deluge was sentenced to prison for his part in the incident in August. Abraham was remanded to 77th District Court in June and was sentenced.
At the time of their original arraignment in December, Osceola County Prosecutor Tony Badovinac said all three inmates were in jail on prior charges, but Mitchell had been released on bond. Mitchell, however, was put back in jail after he committed a bond violation. Badovinac said this incident shows how severe the drug problem is in the area.
"You want to mess with meth in Osceola County? Get ready to do some time," Badovinac said regarding Mitchell's sentence.
