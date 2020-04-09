REED CITY — What started as bringing entertainment to seniors, has turned into front porch concerts for one Reed City man.
To spread a little joy during the Stay Home, Stay Safe order, Jim Quales has been performing gospel music on his front porch on Roth Stree in Reed City.
"I figured I already have the equipment and we live between condos and apartments, I should put them to good use and lift some spirits," he said.
After spending eight years touring with his wife, Nicole, and a gospel band, Quales has been touring solo and performing at senior living facilities.
"I have been doing the senior living gigs for a while," Quales said. "I tour all around the country. I had around 300 gigs this year but, now, I am making ends meet by performing outside the local facilities."
Holding his first porch concert on Thursday, April 2, Quale and his wife Nicole both said it was great to see people coming out and enjoying the music all while sticking to social distancing rules.
"I was kind of cool to see people pulling out lawn chairs and sitting on their balconies or listening from their cars," Quales said. "I wasn't sure what was going to happen or what the reaction would be. (...) But it seemed that a lot of people really enjoyed it. The goal was to brighten someone's day and have some fun, we need a little fun right now."
"It's just scary days and it was neat to see people come out but still (abide) by our state and national mandates," Nicole said. "I didn't grasp Jim's concept at first but it honestly made me cry to see him brighten peoples' day."
Wanting to continue the safe entertainment, Quales held a second performance on Sunday, April 5 and will be holding a third on Thursday, April 9.
If anyone is planning on attending the upcoming performance, Quales and Nicole ask that they continue to practice social distancing by staying in their vehicles or on their property to keep everyone safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
