BIG RAPIDS — A 69-year-old Reed City man was injured on July 23 after he was hit by a vehicle on July 23 in Mecosta County’s Big Rapids Township.
Deputies from the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at 11:37 p.m. on July 23 to a vehicle/pedestrian personal injury crash north of 14 Mile Road on Northland Drive in Big Rapids Township, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
The deputies’ investigation revealed the Reed City man was walking in the roadway when a 63-year-old Howard City man, traveling southbound on Northland Drive, hit the 69-year-old Osceola County man.
The Reed City man was transported to Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries by Mecosta County EMS. The Howard City man did not sustain any injuries as a result of the crash, police said. Alcohol and speed were not believed to be factors in the crash, according to the release.
In addition to Mecosta County EMS, the sheriff’s office was assisted by the Ferris State University Police Department, Big Rapids Police Department, Big Rapids Township Fire and Rescue and the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Posse.
