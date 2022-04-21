CADILLAC — A 25-year-old Reed City man was injured Thursday morning when he was involved in a Mitchell Street crash near Pearl Street.
Officers from the Cadillac Police Department were dispatched at 8:45 a.m. Thursday to a report of a crash with injuries on South Mitchell Street near Pearl Street, according to a release by police. After a brief investigation, police said they determined a passenger car driven by a 31-year-old Fife Lake woman was traveling southbound on Mitchell Street on the road's inside lane.
Police said an unknown vehicle pulled out of the Big Boy Restaurant's parking lot and the Fife Lake woman swerved into the outside lane to avoid it. The Fife Lake woman did not see a pickup truck driven by the Reed City man who was traveling on the outside lane on Mitchell Street.
The Fife Lake woman's vehicle struck the pickup and police said that caused it to go up onto the sidewalk and spin sideways before striking a power pole.
At 8:49 a.m. units from the Cadillac City Fire Department were dispatched to the crash for an entrapment. Once on scene, firefighters found the two vehicles and the Michigan State Police rendering aid. The Reed City man was extricated within minutes and was brought to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital before being transferred to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, according to the fire department. Police said the Reed City man had non-life-threatening injuries.
The Fife Lake woman was cited for failure to yield the right of way.
In addition to Cadillac Police, Cadillac Fire and the MSP, MMR EMS, Consumers Energy and the Cadillac Streets Department also responded to the crash.
