Reed City man sentenced on multiple home invasions, drug charge

REED CITY — A 26-year-old Reed City man received four separate prison sentences in 49th Circuit Court after he was found guilty of multiple home invasions and drug possession.
Daniel Scott Burchett received three separate sentences of 6.5-15 years in prison for three guilty pleas to second-degree home invasion. He also was ordered to pay $1,644 in fines and fees and $5,000 in restitution. Burchett also was sentenced to 32 months-10 years in prison for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $548 in fines and fees.
Burchett also was sentenced to between 28 months-5 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to four counts of receiving and concealing stolen property of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 in Wexford County. Burchett’s sentence in Wexford County also runs concurrently to the sentences in Osceola County.
Between Nov. 17 and Dec. 3, 2018, there were four break-ins into homes and buildings on Hibma Road in Osceola County, according to previous statements made by Elmore in August. A long list of items, including guns, hunting gear, ammunition, knives, electronics, and tools were stolen.
On Dec. 8, Missaukee County sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in Richland Township to a report of a break-in in progress. This led to deputies pursuing a silver Ford Fusion driven by Daniel Alex Bell with Burchett as the passenger, according to Elmore.
Bell led the deputies on a high-speed chase from Missaukee County into Wexford County. At one point in the chase, the suspects’ vehicle failed to make a turn and went into a ditch. It, however, kept going and lost parts going down the road, Elmore said. Bell lost control of the car as he attempted to use the M-42 exit ramp off US 131. The vehicle slid off the road, struck a traffic sign, and rolled multiple times. As deputies pulled up, Bell was attempting to crawl from the vehicle and Burchett fled on foot.
Burchett, who was already on parole, was apprehended by Wexford County sheriff’s deputies on Jan. 9.
