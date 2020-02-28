Reed City Manager to recommend new police chief

REED CITY — Reed City could finally have a police chief after five months without one.
The Reed City council will be meeting to hear and potentially approve City Manager Ron Howell’s recommendation for Chris Lockhart to take over the position of police chief at a special meeting.
With interviews this past week, the committee of Reed City Mayor Trevor Guiles, Mayor Pro-tem Dan Burchett, Councilman Roger Meinert and Interim Police Chief Brian Koschmider considered two candidates for the position.
After an hour of deliberation, Howell said the committee unanimously agreed that Lockhart would be the best fit for the position.
“The committee spent more than an hour deliberating after listening to both candidates,‘ he said. “Everyone agreed it was difficult and this was not a decision anyone took lightly.‘
Howell said that Lockhart stood out because of his professionalism and his confidence in his ability to perform all aspects of the job.
Along with his skill presented in the interview, Lockhart is coming into the position with 17 years at the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, from which he left in 2016, three years in the private sector and enthusiasm for the job.
“It is just sinking in now,‘ Lockhart said. “But I am overwhelmed with joy for the offer. This has been a dream of mine for quite some time and I am looking forward to serving my community.‘
In his plan for the department, Lockhart said he plans to keep “business as usual.‘
“If it’s not broke, why fix it?‘ he said.
If agreed upon by the council, Lockhart will start his position after giving his current job his two-weeks notice and will have a starting pay of $62,000 per year. This starting pay will be around $2,000 less than the previous chiefs and was at the top of Lockhart’s asking salary.
“He asked for anywhere between $58,000 and $62,000 and I thought he was worth the $62,000,‘ said Howell.
At the time of publication, notice for a special meeting was pending publication as the council was waiting on one more member to confirm they can attend. As of publication, three of the four necessary council members for a quorum had agreed to a meeting on Friday, Feb. 28 at 4 p.m. at the City Hall chambers at 227 E. Lincoln Ave.
