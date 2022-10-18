REED CITY — A high school marching band is more than its homecoming halftime show, and Reed City Bands is making that fact known with its annual invitational.
Marching bands from surrounding school districts have been invited to bring their best performance to the Reed City football field on the evening of Oct. 22, and demonstrate their skills to the community.
Scheduled to appear in order are Ludington High School, Big Rapids High School, Lake City High School, Clare High School, Chippewa Hills High School, Pine River High School and Reed City High School.
Reed City Band Director Jamie Denslow said his invitationals include a bit of a twist: they’re always done in the dark. Each band brings their own glow sticks, which are then strapped onto their uniforms to light them up while they perform.
Denslow said the glow sticks always give their show a unique look, and they’ve become quite the crowd pleaser. He used to host “Glow Show” invitationals in his previous teaching positions, and felt it was a great tradition to carry on at Reed City High School.
As football season comes to a close, Denslow’s students are usually tapped out on being graded for their performance, especially after the passing of the Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association Festival, a statewide competition with several rounds of judging.
“Competition season is over, games are almost over, it’s the end of marching season, so a lot of the marching bands just want to do something that’s fun and relaxing,” Denslow said. “So there’s no grading for this at all, it’s just kids having fun.”
Performances will kick off around 7:30 p.m., but if it isn’t dark enough yet, Denslow said that time may shift a bit. Seating, however, will open up around 6:30 p.m., giving friends, family and community members an opportunity to get situated before the two-hour show.
Each marching band will get about 15 to 20 minutes to perform, but Denslow said they’re welcome to take as much time as they need. He doesn’t want to give too much of Reed City’s performance plan away, but said they have a “pretty good surprise” lined up.
Although invitationals are a celebration of another marching season in the books, Denslow said it’s also a great way for his students to interact with other local band members.
“The students are super supportive of each other,” he said. “They know when to cheer, they know what’s hard on the field where most people don’t know what’s difficult, and it’s really supportive.”
When the Reed City Marching Band sees people in the stands, they’re typically there to enjoy the football game — save for a few band families. But the invitational is the students’ chance to fill the stands entirely with their own fans.
Invitational attendance is typically strong, Denslow said, and they can provide a decent amount of funding for the band. Reed City will be sharing a portion of their ticket funds with the visiting schools to help them cover travel and prop expenses, but Denslow said any financing is useful.
The Reed City Marching Band is currently made up of about 45 students, but they were a bit larger pre-COVID. Denslow said marching bands were hit particularly hard during the pandemic, because it was difficult for new players to learn. With social distancing restrictions in place, he said they couldn’t march as well either.
Now that things are relatively back to normal, Denslow is working to get his students back on track, and maybe increase their numbers. In the meantime, he said he’s looking forward to showing off what the Reed City Marching Band can do and prepping them for another season.
Tickets for the glow show invitational are still on sale either in person at Reed City High School, or online at the Reed City Bands website.
